 

Proof of Concept Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia Presented at CTAD 2020 Conference

Statistically significant improvements in CDR system Cognitive Domain of Attention assessed by Choice Reaction Time (p = 0.039) and Digital Vigilance (p = 0.008)

Statistically significant dose-dependent improvements in Episodic Memory (p = 0.003)

ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) prevented the on-going cognitive decline in treated patients compared to placebo

Late breaking abstract of cognitive outcome measures relevant to Alzheimer’s disease selected for oral presentation at CTAD

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced additional details on and presented the results from the proof of concept Phase 2 controlled trial evaluating the safety, tolerability, and efficacy of ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in patients with Parkinson’s disease dementia (PDD) at the 13th international conference on Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD). CTAD is an annual conference focused on Alzheimer’s research and development and takes place this year as a virtual event on November 4-7th, 2020.

Details of the Late-breaking Presentation:
Title: ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) Currently in Phase 2b/3 Early Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): Analysis of Cognitive Outcome Measures Relevant to AD of Double-blind, Multicenter, Placebo-controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial in 132 Patients with Parkinson’s Disease Dementia

Presentation Type: Late-Breaking, Oral Presentation (LB25)
Presenter: Dag Aarsland, MD, PhD - King’s College London, UK
Date/Time: November 6, 2020, 10:45 am EST

The study found that ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) was well tolerated in oral doses up to 50 mg once daily. The results showed clinically meaningful, dose-dependent, and statistically significant improvements in the Cognitive Drug Research (CDR) computerized assessment system analysis. The study validated the precision medicine approach of targeting SIGMAR1 as a genetic biomarker of response to ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine), confirming that ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) acts through SIGMAR1 activation. These results support continued development in PDD / PD as well as the currently ongoing Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical studies with ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in Rett syndrome1 and Alzheimer’s disease2.

