Bubba Wallace Named 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

Today, Comcast announced NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace as the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year. Wallace receives the award for the work his Live To Be Different Foundation does to lift up individuals seeking a means to fulfill their potential, no matter their race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situation. The foundation will receive a $60,000 donation toward his foundation in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the community in 2020.

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is the recipient of the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From taking a stand for social justice, to fostering an inclusive environment through the Live To Be Different Foundation, Comcast is honored to recognize Bubba Wallace as the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast. “Bubba embodies everything this award stands for and we look forward to standing together as he continues to make a positive impact in our communities and across the sport.”

In addition to taking a leadership role in the fight for social justice, the Richard Petty Motorsports driver believes all barriers can be removed so that all dreams can be realized. Through a message of compassion, love and understanding, Live To Be Different’s mission is empowering the next generation to strive and achieve anything they put their mind to, just as Wallace has done in his journey as an African-American race car driver and agent of change in the sport. In doing so, Live To Be Different supports disadvantaged individuals and those in need of a second chance with educational, social or other types of assistance needed to help make their dreams reality.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Live To Be Different Foundation and me,” said Bubba Wallace. “We may be a relatively young organization, but we have lofty goals and high hopes for what we can do in our community. I’m a firm believer that if we practice those core principles of compassion, love and understanding, we can make an everlasting and positive change. With Comcast’s generosity, we will look to inspire others and help those in need.”