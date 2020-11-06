 

Bubba Wallace Named 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 17:00  |  63   |   |   

Today, Comcast announced NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace as the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year. Wallace receives the award for the work his Live To Be Different Foundation does to lift up individuals seeking a means to fulfill their potential, no matter their race, gender, disabilities or socio-economic situation. The foundation will receive a $60,000 donation toward his foundation in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the community in 2020.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005386/en/

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is the recipient of the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace is the recipient of the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

“From taking a stand for social justice, to fostering an inclusive environment through the Live To Be Different Foundation, Comcast is honored to recognize Bubba Wallace as the 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year,” said Matt Lederer, Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Comcast. “Bubba embodies everything this award stands for and we look forward to standing together as he continues to make a positive impact in our communities and across the sport.”

In addition to taking a leadership role in the fight for social justice, the Richard Petty Motorsports driver believes all barriers can be removed so that all dreams can be realized. Through a message of compassion, love and understanding, Live To Be Different’s mission is empowering the next generation to strive and achieve anything they put their mind to, just as Wallace has done in his journey as an African-American race car driver and agent of change in the sport. In doing so, Live To Be Different supports disadvantaged individuals and those in need of a second chance with educational, social or other types of assistance needed to help make their dreams reality.

“This is a tremendous honor for the Live To Be Different Foundation and me,” said Bubba Wallace. “We may be a relatively young organization, but we have lofty goals and high hopes for what we can do in our community. I’m a firm believer that if we practice those core principles of compassion, love and understanding, we can make an everlasting and positive change. With Comcast’s generosity, we will look to inspire others and help those in need.”

Seite 1 von 2
Comcast (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bubba Wallace Named 2020 Comcast Community Champion of the Year Today, Comcast announced NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace as the sixth annual Comcast Community Champion of the Year. Wallace receives the award for the work his Live To Be Different Foundation does to lift up individuals seeking a means to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Glu Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Roku gewinnt während die Streamer miteinander konkurrieren
02.11.20
Disney und Netflix zielen auf, naja, Disney
29.10.20
Comcast Expands Washington State Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction Program Connecting Low-income Students to Internet at Home
29.10.20
Comcast Declares Quarterly Dividend
29.10.20
Comcast Reports 3rd Quarter 2020 Results
26.10.20
'Bild': DFL-Chef Seifert hört 2022 auf
19.10.20
New Comcast Business Solution Powered by Aruba Brings Secure, Enterprise-grade Office Connectivity from Home
15.10.20
New Video Marketplace Report from FreeWheel Shows Ad Views in 1H2020 Grew Over 32%  Compared to the Same Time Last Year
14.10.20
Comcast Invests $15 Million to Expand its High-Speed Network in Modesto
13.10.20
Xfinity Mobile Expands 5G Coverage Nationwide