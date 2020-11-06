 

Undertaker’s Final Farewell Set for WWE Survivor Series

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 17:11  |  56   |   |   

Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live around the world on WWE Network, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201106005434/en/

UNDERTAKER’S FINAL FAREWELL SET FOR WWE SURVIVOR SERIES (Graphic: Business Wire)

UNDERTAKER’S FINAL FAREWELL SET FOR WWE SURVIVOR SERIES (Graphic: Business Wire)

One of the most iconic Superstars in WWE history and a pop culture phenomenon, Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990. From his debut with Brother Love to his critically-acclaimed match vs. AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania, Undertaker has participated in some of the greatest matches in history against Hall of Famers such as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Triple H, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley; had multiple WWE Championship reigns; and held an unmatched and astounding undefeated streak at WrestleMania that lasted 21 years.

As part of Undertaker’s Final Farewell and 30th anniversary, WWE is celebrating “30 Years of the Deadman” throughout November, including recently debuted documentaries “Meeting The Undertaker“ and “WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer” on WWE Network as well as “The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer” premiering this Sunday, November 8 and “Brothers of Destruction,” which premiered in October at the Austin Film Festival, and will stream on WWE Network on Sunday, November 15. In addition, Undertaker will be a special guest on “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions” immediately following Survivor Series.

Activation will also include special Undertaker photo galleries, video highlights and features on WWE.com, Undertaker Tik Tok Challenge, Instagram filter and Snapchat lens, two exclusive product opportunities with Funko only available at Amazon, feature space in 2,300 Walmarts including an exclusive Mattel action figure, national media appearances including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and blocks of primetime programming from WWE’s distribution partners around the world dedicated to Undertaker.

In addition to Undertaker’s Final Farewell, WWE Survivor Series is the one night of the year where Raw squares off against SmackDown. Current matchups are highlighted by: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns taking on WWE Champion Randy Orton; Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks; Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits; United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn; as well as men’s and women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series Elimination matches.

Seite 1 von 3
World Wrestling Entertainment Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Undertaker’s Final Farewell Set for WWE Survivor Series Undertaker’s Final Farewell will take place at Survivor Series on Sunday, November 22 at 7 pm ET streaming live around the world on WWE Network, capping off The Phenom’s legendary 30-year career. This press release features multimedia. View the full …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Update: Entwistle & Cappucci LLP Files a Securities Class Action Complaint Against Nikola Corporation
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Glu Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.10.20
WWE Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results
21.10.20
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend
10.10.20
WWE INVESTIGATION UPDATE by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Continues to Investigate the Officers and Directors of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. - WWE
08.10.20
WWE to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.04.20
17
WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) geht es weiter aufwärts?