 

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming December 29, 2020 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wells Fargo & Company (“Wells Fargo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WFC) common stock between October 13, 2017 and October 13, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your Wells Fargo investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/wells-fargo-and-company/.You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On April 14, 2020, Wells Fargo announced its first quarter 2020 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company announced a $4 billion provision expense to account for expected credit delinquencies, including $940 million in net charge-offs on loans and debt securities and a $3.1 billion reserve build.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $4.54, or 14%, over three consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.89 per share on April 16, 2020.

On May 5, 2020, Wells Fargo filed its quarterly report with the SEC for first quarter 2020, in which it stated that Wells Fargo’s collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) investments fell 9% and that the Company suffered $1.7 billion in unrealized losses on its CLO investments during the quarter.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.74, or 6%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $25.61 per share on May 6, 2020.

On June 10, 2020, Wells Fargo’s Chief Financial Officer, John Shrewsberry, presented at the Morgan Stanley Virtual US Financials Conference, during which he stated that the second quarter reserve build would be even “bigger than the first quarter” due to continued deterioration in the Company’s credit portfolio.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.84, or 18%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $26.79 per share on June 11, 2020.

On July 14, 2020, Wells Fargo announced its second quarter 2020 financial results in a press release, disclosing a $9.5 billion provision expense to account for expected credit delinquencies.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.16, or 5%, to close at $24.25 per share on July 14, 2020.

On October 14, 2020, Wells Fargo announced a $769 million provision expense for third quarter 2020, but the Company’s CFO stated that further deterioration of the credit portfolio had been forestalled due to short-term customer accommodations provided since the start of the pandemic.

