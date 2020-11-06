Major shareholder announcement

 

Company Announcement No. 18/2020

Copenhagen, 6 November 2020

Athena Investments A/S has today been informed as follows by SDP RAIF:

“In accordance with the rules of the Danish Securities Trading Act we hereby notify you that we have disposed of our shares in Athena Investments A/S so that we no longer hold any shares in the company.”


Athena Investments A/S has today been informed as follows by Fidim S.r.l.:

“In accordance with the rules of the Danish securities Trading Act, we hereby notify you that we have purchased some n° 31,042,832 shares in Athena Investments AS.”


Contact:

Peter Høstgaard-Jensen, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tel: +45 40 10 88 71
Francesco Vittori, CEO, Tel.: +45 33 36 42 02

