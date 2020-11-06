EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 9
For immediate release
6 November 2020
EIB submits SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 9
European Investment Bank (EIB) has submitted its SEC Form 18-K/A Amendment No. 9.
The 18-K/A has also been posted on the EIB website:
To view the document, please go to www.sec.gov.
https://www.eib.org/en/investor_relations/publications/eib-annual-18-k ...
ENDS
