 

Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for Adults with PKU

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 17:40  |  68   |   |   

- Marked Reductions in Phe Observed at Two Doses -

- Achieved Goal with Plans to Advance to Randomized, Concurrently Controlled Expansion Phase of Trial -

- Webcast / Conference Call Today, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET -

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the presentation of positive data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 gene therapy pheNIX clinical trial for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The results showed that product candidate HMI-102 was generally well-tolerated, and resulted in marked reductions in phenylalanine (Phe) and the Phe-to-tyrosine (Tyr) ratio (Phe/Tyr ratio) at two doses. Phe is a registrable endpoint in PKU, and the Phe/Tyr ratio is a clinically relevant diagnostic measurement for PKU. With these positive results, Homology is progressing to the randomized, concurrently controlled expansion phase of the trial, which has the potential to be converted to a registrational trial.

The data were presented today in an oral presentation by Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP, Park Gerald Chair in Genetics & Genomics and Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, and principal investigator of the pheNIX trial, during the New England Consortium of Metabolic Programs (NECMP) annual meeting, which is focused on new research in metabolic disorders. NECMP includes metabolic clinics, healthcare providers, patient organizations and others dedicated to increasing knowledge of metabolic disorders and improving delivery of healthcare to patients.

“This is the first-ever PKU gene therapy clinical trial, and I am excited to share these data with the PKU community as I believe they demonstrate the potential of HMI-102 to treat the underlying genetic cause and reduce the therapeutic burden for patients and their families,” stated Dr. Bodamer. “PKU is a challenging condition, and a treatment that establishes normal metabolism could change the prognosis for patients with this rare genetic disorder. We look forward to participating in the next phase of the study.”

“We are pleased to have met the goals of the dose-escalation portion of the trial, which were evaluation of safety and efficacy of a single I.V. administration of HMI-102 and dose determination for the expansion phase of the trial,” stated Gabe Cohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Homology Medicines. “Even as many patients self-liberalized their diets, there were patients at the mid- and high-doses with plasma Phe values below 360 μmol/L and/or 600 μmol/L, and one of these patients achieved a Phe level within the normal range. This is the first time a genetic medicines approach has achieved these results in patients with PKU. We have learned a tremendous amount in the dose-escalation phase and are applying these learnings to the expansion phase of the trial, which we anticipate initiating in early 2021.”

Seite 1 von 5
Homology Medicines Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for Adults with PKU - Marked Reductions in Phe Observed at Two Doses - - Achieved Goal with Plans to Advance to Randomized, Concurrently Controlled Expansion Phase of Trial - - Webcast / Conference Call Today, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET - BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with PKU
22.10.20
Homology Medicines Unveils New In Vivo Gene Therapy Development Program for Hunter Syndrome
15.10.20
INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.10.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
13.10.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Homology Medicines, Inc. (FIXX) on Behalf of Investors
13.10.20
Rosen Law Firm Announces an Investigation of Securities Claims Against Homology Medicines, Inc. – FIXX