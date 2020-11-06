Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the pheNIX Gene Therapy Trial for Adults with PKU

- Webcast / Conference Call Today, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET -

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the presentation of positive data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1/2 gene therapy pheNIX clinical trial for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU). The results showed that product candidate HMI-102 was generally well-tolerated, and resulted in marked reductions in phenylalanine (Phe) and the Phe-to-tyrosine (Tyr) ratio (Phe/Tyr ratio) at two doses. Phe is a registrable endpoint in PKU, and the Phe/Tyr ratio is a clinically relevant diagnostic measurement for PKU. With these positive results, Homology is progressing to the randomized, concurrently controlled expansion phase of the trial, which has the potential to be converted to a registrational trial.

The data were presented today in an oral presentation by Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP, Park Gerald Chair in Genetics & Genomics and Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, and principal investigator of the pheNIX trial, during the New England Consortium of Metabolic Programs (NECMP) annual meeting, which is focused on new research in metabolic disorders. NECMP includes metabolic clinics, healthcare providers, patient organizations and others dedicated to increasing knowledge of metabolic disorders and improving delivery of healthcare to patients.

“This is the first-ever PKU gene therapy clinical trial, and I am excited to share these data with the PKU community as I believe they demonstrate the potential of HMI-102 to treat the underlying genetic cause and reduce the therapeutic burden for patients and their families,” stated Dr. Bodamer. “PKU is a challenging condition, and a treatment that establishes normal metabolism could change the prognosis for patients with this rare genetic disorder. We look forward to participating in the next phase of the study.”

“We are pleased to have met the goals of the dose-escalation portion of the trial, which were evaluation of safety and efficacy of a single I.V. administration of HMI-102 and dose determination for the expansion phase of the trial,” stated Gabe Cohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Homology Medicines. “Even as many patients self-liberalized their diets, there were patients at the mid- and high-doses with plasma Phe values below 360 μmol/L and/or 600 μmol/L, and one of these patients achieved a Phe level within the normal range. This is the first time a genetic medicines approach has achieved these results in patients with PKU. We have learned a tremendous amount in the dose-escalation phase and are applying these learnings to the expansion phase of the trial, which we anticipate initiating in early 2021.”