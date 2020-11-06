 

DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to announce it has added HIVE as a hosting client, and sold 1,240 M30s miners.

Highlights:

  • DMG sells 1,240 M30s miners to HIVE in an all cash transaction for USD$3.4 Million

  • DMG to host miners at the Company’s Christina Lake facility

  • DMG to soon provide detail on its strategy to achieve its self-mining goals with latest technology miners

DMG is pleased to announce the sale of 1,240 M30s miners to Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (OTCQX: HVBTF) (FSE: HBF) (the "Company" or "HIVE") in an all cash transaction for USD$3.4 million. Hive's new miners will be hosted by DMG at the Company's facility in Christina Lake BC.

HIVE is one of the leading North American-based digital currency miners and was one the first mining companies to publicly list on a major stock exchange.

DMG has had business discussions with HIVE in the past, but this transaction represents the first hardware sale and hosting agreement between the companies. Proceeds will be used to pay equipment financing charges and to potentially secure DMG’s upcoming mining fleet.

Dan Reitzik, "DMG is excited to add Hive as a new hosting client and partner. This transaction strengthens DMG's balance sheet as we continue to work towards our self-mining goals, and to ensure DMG's fleet continues to be newest generation technology. We will provide an update detailing our miner purchase strategy in the near future".

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a diversified cryptocurrency and blockchain platform company which is focused on the two primary opportunities in the sector – mining public blockchains and applying permissioned blockchain technology. DMG focuses on mining bitcoin, providing hosting services for industrial mining clients, earning revenues from block rewards and transaction fees, developing data analytics and forensic software products, working with auditors, law firms, and law enforcement to provide technical expertise. DMG’s permissioned blockchain technology is focused on developing enterprise software for the supply chain management of controlled products. DMG’s strategy is to become the domain experts across the business verticals it focuses on. DMG’s management team includes seasoned crypto experts, forensic & financial professionals and blockchain developers with deep relationships throughout the industry, with previous experience working at Bitfury, PwC, EY, Cisco and UBS.

