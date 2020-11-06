 

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc Correction Re. Director/PDMR Shareholding

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 

Correction Re. Director/PDMR Shareholding

6 November 2020

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) provides an amendment to the Director/PDMR Shareholding announcement released on 5 November 2020. The Director sold 11,377 Ordinary Shares at a price of £0.5204 (and not at a price of £0.5254 as originally announced). Section 4d of the announcement (price per share), and Section 4e (price) have been corrected to £0.5204. All other details remain the same.

The full amended text is shown below.

ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc 


Director/PDMR Shareholding

5 November 2020


ProVen Growth and Income VCT plc (the ”Company”) hereby announces that on 3 November 2020, certain directors, and their closely associated persons, sold ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each in the Company. This notification relates to transactions notified in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, further details of which are set out below.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)
Name

Marc Vlessing
2
Reason for the notification

a)
Position/status

Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name

ProVen Growth & Income VCT plc
b)
LEI

213800K1RM776QM8XG84
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code
Ordinary shares of 1.6187 pence each
   

GB00B5B7YS03
b)
Nature of the transaction

Sale of shares under the issuer's share buy-back programme
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)
 £0.5204  11,377

  
d)
Aggregated information

  Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total
 

£0.5204  		 

11,377 		 

£5,920.59

e)
Date of the transaction

3 November 2020
f)
Place of the transaction

London

Beringea LLP
Company Secretary
Telephone 020 7845 7820

-End-


0 Kommentare

