 

Traffic Data October 2020

Like in September 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent travel restrictions and drop in demand continued to impact Icelandair Group’s operations in October. Travel restrictions that were implemented at the Icelandic borders late August have heavily affected travel demand to and from Iceland. However, the Company’s freight services continued to decrease much less, due to the situation, than the capacity reduction of the Icelandair route network.

The total number of Icelandair’s passengers in October was around 7,500 decreasing by 98% from October 2019. The number of passengers to Iceland was around 3,100 and from Iceland around 4,300. The number of via passengers was insignificant, reduced by almost 100%. The load factor on Icelandair’s flights was 35.7% compared to 85.3% in October 2019. The total capacity was 96% less than in October last year. On-time performance was 93% in October compared to 75% the year before.

The number of passengers on domestic flights was around 6,800 in October, decreasing by 72% from the year before. The total capacity was down by 62%. The load factor was 52.8% compared with 74.3% the year before.

The number of sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 74% year-on-year. Freight decreased by 15%, measured in Freight Tonne Kilometres.

INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 7,502 -98% 741,488 -81%
Load Factor 35.7% -49.6 ppt 68.5% -13.8 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 47.3 -96% 3,000.5 -80%
Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 16.9 -98% 2,055.9 -83%
Stage length (KM) 2,530 -17% 2,777 -11%
On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 93.0% 18.0 ppt 85.0% 12.0 ppt
         
DOMESTIC AND REGIONAL FLIGHTS OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Number of Passengers 6,751 -72% 111,694 -54%
Load Factor 52.8% -21.5 ppt 66.9% -3.5 ppt
Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 4.0 -62% 52.5 -58%
         
CHARTER AND CARGO FLIGHTS OCT 20 CHG (%) YTD 20 CHG (%)
Sold Block Hours - Charter 598 -74% 12,734 -49%
Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,057 -15% 93,512 -16%


Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandairgroup.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is



