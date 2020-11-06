Compleo Charging Solutions AG: Notification on the implementation of stabilisation measures

06/11/2020



Compleo Charging Solutions AG



Notification in accordance with Article 5 (4) b) and (5) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse ("Market Abuse Regulation") of 16 April 2014 and in accordance with Article 6 (2) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 on the implementation of stabilisation measures



Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated 8 October 2020 and the mid-stabilisation period announcement dated 29 October 2020, Compleo Charging Solutions AG (contact: Peter Gabriel; +49 231 534923874) hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014)) in relation to the offer of securities, as set out below.