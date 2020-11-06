Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. to Release Fiscal 2021 First Quarter Results

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE: MSGS) will issue a press release on Monday, November 9, 2020 before the market opens, reporting results for its fiscal first quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will not hold an earnings conference call.

The Company disclosed in its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter press release that it will host two earnings conference calls per year, one for its fiscal second quarter, and one for its fiscal fourth quarter.