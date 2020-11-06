Conversation Facility

BGHL Annual Conversion Facility

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited (“B&G Holding” or the “Company”) today announces that shareholders will be able to convert their existing holding of shares in the Company from one class into another class (the "Conversion"), subject to satisfying certain requirements.

The conversion will be based on the Net Asset Values of the two classes of Shares as at 30 November 2020.

The period during which shareholders may tender their shares for conversion from one class to the other will start on 6 November 2020 (after closing) and will ends on 20 November 2020 at 6.00 p.m. London time.

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Sterling shares (ISIN GG00B39VMM07)

Shareholders holding Sterling shares in CREST and wishing to convert from Sterling shares into Euro shares must contact their CREST custodian. The CREST custodian (or if not a CREST member, the custodian’s CREST agent) must send a USE message to JTC Registrars Ltd by close of business on 20 November 2020. As the Euro shares are only capable of being settled in Euroclear (Nederland), the CREST custodian will be required to send to JTC Registrars Ltd a Sterling to Euro class conversion form including the relevant Euroclear settlement instructions for the new Euro shares.

The Sterling to Euro class conversion form will be sent by post to all CREST custodians and available on the Company's website http://www.bgholdingltd.com/conversion.php .

Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Euro shares (ISN GG00B1FQG453)

Shareholders holding shares in Euroclear (Nederland) and wishing to participate must ensure that their request has reached their custodian and the Administrator before that date.

Shareholders wishing to convert from Euro shares into Sterling shares will be required to notify their custodian bank by completing a conversion request form. Shareholders must ensure that the conversion request reaches their custodian bank by close of business (London time) on 20 November 2020. Their custodian bank has to arrange an effective delivery of the underlying euro shares within 2 (based on T+2) business days to Van Lanschot Kempen Wealth Management N.V. (ESES 29183 NDC 106) after 20 November 2020.