 

Adrien Couret joins the SCOR Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 18:06  |  32   |   |   

Press Release
November 06, 2020 - N° 24

Adrien Couret joins the SCOR Board of Directors

 

SCOR announces the decision of its Board of Directors, which met on November 5, 2020, to co-opt Adrien Couret, Chief Executive Officer of the Macif group, as a Director. This decision follows Jean-Marc Raby’s resignation from the SCOR Board to pursue other interests.

Adrien Couret’s mandate is effective as of today and for the remainder of Jean-Marc Raby’s term of office, i.e., until the end of the General Meeting to be called in 2023 to approve the financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year. This cooptation will be submitted to the next General Meeting for ratification.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am delighted that Adrien Couret, who is a talented example of a new generation of mutual insurance executives, has joined SCOR’s Board of Directors. On behalf of all the Directors, I would like to express our deepest thanks to Jean-Marc Raby, whose contribution to the work of the Board has been highly valuable.”

  
Biographies

Adrien Couret, 36, a French citizen, is a graduate of HEC Paris and holds a master’s in management from the University of Paris I – La Sorbonne. He is a member of the French Institute of Actuaries. After holding various posts within the Macif group, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer in May 2019.

Jean-Marc Raby, 62, a French citizen, holds a degree in economics as well as an MBA from HEC. He has spent his entire professional career at the Macif group. He became Regional Director of Macif Centre (a regional Macif entity) in 2000, and was subsequently appointed Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Macif group, in charge of Economic Management, alongside the Chief Executive Officer, Roger Iseli. In 2012, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Macif Group, a position he held until May 2019.

*

*         *

  

Contact details

Media
+33 (0)1 58 44 76 62
media@scor.com

Investor Relations
Olivier Armengaud
+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12
oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR   | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

Forward-looking statements

SCOR does not communicate "profit forecasts" in the sense of Article 2 of (EC) Regulation n°809/2004 of the European Commission. Thus, any forward-looking statements contained in this communication should not be held as corresponding to such profit forecasts. Information in this communication may include "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions and include any statement which does not directly relate to a historical fact or current fact. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as, without limitation, "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "foresee", "intend", "may increase" and "may fluctuate" and similar expressions or by future or conditional verbs such as, without limitations, "will", "should", "would" and "could." Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, on the one hand, to differ from any results expressed or implied by the present communication, on the other hand.

Please refer to the 2019 Universal Registration Document filed on March 13, 2020, under number D.20-0127 with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) posted on SCOR’s website www.scor.com (the “Document d’enregistrement universel”), for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect the business of the SCOR Group. As a result of the extreme and unprecedented volatility and disruption of the current global financial crisis, SCOR is exposed to significant financial, capital market and other risks, including movements in interest rates, credit spreads, equity prices, and currency movements, changes in rating agency policies or practices, and the lowering or loss of financial strength or other ratings.

The Group’s financial information is prepared on the basis of IFRS and interpretations issued and approved by the European Union. This financial information does not constitute a set of financial statements for an interim period as defined by IAS 34 “Interim Financial Reporting”.

 

Attachment


SCOR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Adrien Couret joins the SCOR Board of Directors Press ReleaseNovember 06, 2020 - N° 24 Adrien Couret joins the SCOR Board of Directors   SCOR announces the decision of its Board of Directors, which met on November 5, 2020, to co-opt Adrien Couret, Chief Executive Officer of the Macif …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Pluralsight Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
3D Systems Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
Neoleukin Therapeutics Announces Publication in Science of De Novo Protein Decoys that Block ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Molecular Templates, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides a Corporate ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:54 Uhr
Declaration made pursuant to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
07:15 Uhr
First Nine Months 2020 results: SCOR delivers solid results in the first nine months of 2020