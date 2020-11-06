Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Experiencing Greater Market Acceptance for its Cannabis (CBD & CBG) Infused Chewing Gum Product Line

The Recent Improvements to the U.S. Legal and Regulatory Landscape Have Created Important New Opportunities for the Expansion of the Company’s Flagship Tauri-Gum Brand



NEW YORK, NY, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, today announced that it is experiencing greater overall market acceptance for its Cannabis (“CBD” & “CBG”) infused chewing gum product line: Tauri-Gum. This improved legal and regulatory landscape, as it pertains to CBD Edibles, has created important new opportunities for the Company. In recent days this has translated into strong levels of revenue growth as well as market acceptance. The Company is working with great determination to capitalize on this preferable business environment.

The Company’s Tauri-Gum Product line is: Kosher Certified, Halal Certified, Vegan Formulated, Lab Tested, Contains No THC, NON-GMO, Allergen Free, Gluten Free, All-Natural Flavors, and 100% Made in the USA

ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com