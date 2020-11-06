 

Five Below Announces Collaboration With Bugha, 2019 Fortnite World Cup Champion

Tween and teen brand and Kyle Giersdorf aka “Bugha” want everyone to “Get into Gaming” with exclusive product line.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is excited to announce their collaboration with Kyle Giersdorf aka “Bugha,” 2019 Fortnite World Cup Champion and 2019 Esports PC Player of The Year. The new product line includes seven gaming products exclusive to the brand now in 1,000+ Five Below stores and fivebelow.com.

“Both Five Below and Bugha believe everyone should have an entry point into the gaming world,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “This collaboration is powerful and timely as we gear up for the holiday season, and one that’s perfect for gift giving. High-quality gaming at an incredible price point: this is an exclusive and amazing collection! We are committed to being the retailer for extreme value gaming and will continue to reach more customers dedicated to esports, as shown with our partnership with Localhost.”

Everything in this exclusive to Five Below product line includes RGB color-changing lights and many more sought-after features. The line encompasses gaming accessories at an amazing value, perfect for a gaming computer setup. Products include a keyboard, headset, headset stand, microphone, mouse, mousepad, and two speakers with a subwoofer. Five Below’s products are extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. At $10 each, the Bugha products are a part of the new Five Beyond assortment of limited products above $5.

"Making gaming more accessible to more people is a mission of mine,” said Bugha. “Similar to how gaming changed my life, I want more kids to have access to the opportunities I've had throughout the start of my career. I couldn't be more excited to partner with Five Below to help make this possible. We're really excited to provide quality gaming gear at an affordable price, and get more kids into gaming.”

Catering to tweens, teens and beyond, Five Below carries an ever-evolving, and super exciting assortment of essentials for work and school from home, cell phone cases and chargers, cool room décor, pet products, yoga pants, graphic tees, beauty and wellness items, licensed collectibles, baseballs and basketballs, tons of candy and all the seasonal gotta-haves. Its stores are a vibrant, colorful and high-energy destination with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. For more information about the Five Below and Bugha collaboration, please visit fivebelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer for tweens, teens and beyond offering trend-right, high-quality products, with extreme $1-$5 value, plus some incredible finds that go beyond $5. We know life is way better when you’re free to “let go & have fun” in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities, which makes it easy to say “YES!” to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Tech, Create, Play, Candy, Room, Style, Party, New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has 1,000+ stores in 38 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com and a store!

About Kyle Giersdorf aka Bugha

Bugha is a professional esports player from Pottsgrove, PA who earned overnight fame after winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup Championship in July 2019.  In order to cement his name in gaming history, Kyle initially beat out more than 40 million contestants, leading him to New York where he bested 100 of the best Fortnite players to win a $3 million prize. Since the championship, Kyle has become one of the most popular gamers and has amassed over 16 million combined social followers.

Additional Awards and Accomplishments: 

●     2019 Gamer of the Year (The Game Awards)
●     2019 PC Player of the Year (Esports Awards)
●     2019 PC Rookie of the Year (Esports Awards)
●     Forbes 30 Under 30

Five Below Contact: Dana Zuppo 701 Market Street, Suite 600
Phone: 610-653-4311 Philadelphia, PA 19106
Email: Dana.Zuppo@fivebelow.com www.fivebelow.com
   
Bugha Contact: Haley Cohen  
Phone: 631-626-3596  

