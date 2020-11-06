 

Notice of AGM

 Vast Resources plc / Ticker: VAST / Index: AIM / Sector: Mining

6 November 2020

Vast Resources plc
(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Letter to shareholders
Notice of Annual General Meeting

Vast Resources plc, the AIM listed mining company, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) of the Company will be held as a virtual meeting as a result of the current Covid-19 restrictions at 2.30 p.m. on Monday 30 November 2020.

As a consequence of the current measures implemented by the UK Government, shareholders will not be permitted to attend the AGM but are strongly encouraged to submit their votes by proxy as soon as possible. Voting at the AGM will be carried out by way of poll so that votes cast in advance, and the votes of all shareholders appointing the Chairman of the AGM as their proxy, can be taken into account.

The Notice of AGM and Form of Proxy, together with printed copies of the Annual Report, have been posted to shareholders today and will be made available on the Document Downloads page of the Company’s website, accessible using the following link:  

https://www.vastplc.com/investor-information/document-downloads

**ENDS**

For further information, visit www.vastplc.com, follow the Company on Twitter @vast_resources and LinkedIn, or please contact:

Vast Resources plc
Andrew Prelea - CEO
Andrew Hall

  		www.vastplc.com
 +44 (0) 20 7846 0974 		 
Beaumont Cornish - Financial & Nominated Adviser 
Roland Cornish 
James Biddle

  		www.beaumontcornish.com
+44 (0) 020 7628 3396 		 
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP – Joint Broker
 Richard Morrison
Caroline Rowe

  		www.spangel.co.uk
  +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

 		 
Axis Capital Markets Limited – Joint Broker
 Richard Hutchison

  		www.axcap247.com
  +44 (0) 20 3206 0320 		 
St Brides Partners Limted
Susie Geliher
Charlotte Page

  		www.stbridespartners.co.uk 
+44 (0) 20 7236 1177 		 

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 (“MAR”).

ABOUT VAST RESOURCES PLC
Vast Resources plc, is a United Kingdom AIM listed mining company with mines and projects in Romania and Zimbabwe.

In Romania, the Company is focused on the rapid advancement of high quality projects by recommencing production at previously producing mines.

The Company’s Romanian portfolio includes an 80% interest in the producing Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine, located in the Apuseni Mountains, Transylvania, an area which hosts Romania’s largest polymetallic mines. The mine has a JORC compliant Reserve & Resource Report which underpins the initial mine production life of approximately 3-4 years with an in-situ total mineral resource of 15,695 tonnes copper equivalent with a further 1.8M–3M tonnes exploration target.

The Company also owns the Manaila Polymetallic Mine in Romania, which was commissioned in 2015, currently on care and maintenance. The Company has been granted the Manaila Carlibaba Extended Exploitation License that will allow the Company to re-examine the exploitation of the mineral resources within the larger Manaila Carlibaba licence area.

In Zimbabwe, the Company is focused on the commencement of the joint venture mining agreement on the Chiadzwa Community Concession Block of the Chiadzwa Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe.


