 

KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES CONGRATULATES CALIFORNIA GIG INDUSTRY AS PROPOSITION 22 WINS LANDSLIDE; OFFERS UBER AND LYFT DRIVERS SAFER AIR QUALITY SOLUTION;

ANNOUNCES BEST SELLING PRODUCTS DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized today announced its bestselling products during COVID- 19 Crisis.

A recently published article in Fortune.com stated that "Prop 22 was successful because it represented the best interests and preferences of hundreds of thousands of app-based drivers across the state," reads  a statement from the campaign. "Tonight's victory clearly indicates this solution was preferred by a majority of drivers, customers, and voters, and a model for preserving the flexibility app-based ride-share and delivery drivers need and want."

CAR AIR purifier category is our best-selling product. Rideshare (UBER, LYFT, DOORDASH) drivers spend more and more time in the car. Driving is just part of our life. The Kronos CAR AIR is an innovative car air purifier designed to remove pollens, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses.

Our patented Kronos CORE technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field without the need to replace any expensive HEPA filters. Other car air ionizers do not clean the air; they only settle dust and particles all over your cabin, seats, and clothes.

The Kronos CAR AIR purifier not only cleans & filters down to 0.01 microns, our active air filtration Kronos CORE technology effectively removes in-car odors, cigarette smoke, and also sterilizes & kills bacteria/viruses while filtering.

The smart ON/OFF feature offers you a clean and worry-free journey.  Recommended for any driver, especially UBER, LYFT, and other ride sharing operators.  For purchasing information please visit:

https://1800safeair.com/collections/air-purifiers/products/car-air-pur ...

For a limited time, Kronos will be offering a $22.00 discount for the first 1000 Rideshare drivers to buy our award-winning CAR AIR purifiers (use code PROP22)

                Consumers are looking for practical ways of staying healthy at home, as well as on the road and outside.

Kronos sells several categories of air purifiers, including wearable air purifiers, home/office air purifiers as well as car/boat air purifiers. 

The most popular product in the personal air purifier category is FIT-AIR: as more and more consumers are interested in the portability and convenience of our unique, wearable, personal air purifier. FitAir is filtering the air with a true-medical grade H11 HEPA filter, allowing 97.5% filtration efficiency – better than the N95 mask.

