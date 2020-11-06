 

Theratechnologies Announces that Data on the Mechanism of Effect of Tesamorelin in NAFLD will be Presented at The Liver Meeting 2020

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that an oral presentation including data on the mechanism of effect of tesamorelin in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) will be given by Lindsay T Fourman, MD, of the Metabolism Unit, Department of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, at The Liver Meeting 2020 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held November 13-16, 2020.

Presentation Title: TREATMENT WITH GROWTH HORMONE RELEASING HORMONE ANALOG REDUCES VEGFA, TGFβ1, AND CSF1: MECHANISMS OF TESAMORELIN EFFECT IN NONALCOHOLIC FATTY LIVER DISEASE
Abstract Number: 0142
Session Broadcast Date and Time: Monday, November 16, 2020, 9:00 AM

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the planned oral presentation at The Liver Meeting.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: the oral presentation at The Liver Meeting will occur as planned.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainty include that the oral presentation at The Liver Meeting does not occur as planned.

We refer potential investors to the "Risk Factors" section of our annual information form dated February 24, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 25, 2020 under Theratechnologies’ public filings for additional risks regarding the conduct of our business and Theratechnologies. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:
Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009
lgibson@theratech.com


Disclaimer

