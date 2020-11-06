Theratechnologies Announces that Data on the Mechanism of Effect of Tesamorelin in NAFLD will be Presented at The Liver Meeting 2020

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that an oral presentation including data on the mechanism of effect of tesamorelin in nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) will be given by Lindsay T Fourman, MD, of the Metabolism Unit, Department of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, at The Liver Meeting 2020 of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) to be held November 13-16, 2020.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

