Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ICPT) Investors

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Intercept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ICPT) securities between September 28, 2019 and October 7, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Intercept investors have until January 4, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you suffered a loss on your Intercept investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/intercept-pharmaceuticals-inc-1/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

Intercept is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the U.S. Its lead product candidate is Ocaliva (“OCA”) used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”). The Company is also developing Ocaliva for other indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”).

On May 22, 2020, Intercept stated that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) “has notified Intercept that its tentatively scheduled June 9, 2020 advisory committee meeting (AdCom) relating to the company’s [NDA] for [OCA] for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to [NASH] has been postponed” to “accommodate the review of additional data requested by the FDA that the company intends to submit within the next week.”

On this news, Intercept’s stock price fell $11.18 per share, or 12%, to close at $80.51 per share on May 22, 2020.

On June 29, 2020, Intercept disclosed receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA rejecting its NDA for Ocaliva for the treatment of liver fibrosis due to NASH. According to the CRL, “[t]he FDA recommends that Intercept submit additional post-interim analysis efficacy and safety data from the ongoing REGENERATE study in support of potential accelerated approval and that the long-term outcomes phase of the study should continue.”