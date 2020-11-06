SDLG Set to Open Its Grand Pavilion at bauma CHINA 2020

Jointly exhibiting with Volvo CE for the very first time with amazing 21 products

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 24 to 27, 2020, Shandong Lingong (SDLG) will exhibit in bauma CHINA 2020 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre. Along with the theme of "Innovation, More Than Reliability", SDLG will bring a total of 21 new products that are featured with a complete set of solutions in all work conditions with wholehearted services. In addition to highlighting the first joint stand with Volvo CE, SDLG has also offered its end users with chances to win the Super Prize, together with the fancy giveaways.

The grand joint stand will be at B.54 and C.50 covering an exhibition area of 5,700 sqm in which SDLG has its pavilion on an outdoor space of 3,872 sqm. Visitors will be expecting product launches with the state-of-the-art technologies.