EXEL Industries Shares and voting rights 31.10.2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 06.11.2020, 20:13 | 27 | 0 |
EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356
Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|Octobber, 31, 2020
|6 787 900
|Total gross voting rights : 10 855 646
|Total net* voting rights : 10 854 023
* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).
Attachment
EXEL INDUSTRIES Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0