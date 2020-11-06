 

SEB S.A. Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights – 31.10.2020

Regulatory News:

  • Issuer

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK)

Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France

Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A

ISIN FR0000121709

  • Numbers of shares and voting rights

 

30 September 2020

31 October 2020

Shares in Euronext

50 307 064

50 307 064

Theoretical voting rights (1)

77 455 373

77 496 372

Effective voting rights

77 313 975

77 354 974

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

  1. A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

SEB S.A.
 SEB SA - N° RCS 300 349 636 RCS LYON – capital 50 307 064 € TVA intracommunautaire : FR 12300349636
Shareholders Department I Campus SEB I 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 - 69134 ECULLY Cedex France
T.+33 (0)4 72 18 16 01 • Fax +33 (0)4 72 18 15 98 | shareholders@groupeseb.com - www.groupeseb.com

Disclaimer

