 

Gold Standard Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management

Key step in initiating the South Railroad Project permitting process.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (TSX: GSV; NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) today reported that it has submitted its Plan of Operations (the “Plan”) to the Federal Bureau of Land Management outlining the Company’s plans to build and operate the proposed South Railroad open pit gold project, located in Elko County, Nevada (the “South Railroad Project”). This submission is a key step that initiates the project permitting process.

Once the Plan of Operations submission is ruled complete by the Bureau of Land Management, which we expect to occur in approximately 6 months, this will trigger preparation of an Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The EIS process currently takes approximately 12 months to complete once started.

Bureau of Land Management is the lead agency for actions on public land and it oversees development of the EIS with significant input from supporting Federal, State, and local agencies. These other agencies can include entities such as: the Nevada Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation, the Nevada Bureau of Air Pollution Control, the US Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife, tribal governments, and the Nevada Division of Wildlife.  

GSV’s General Manager Don Harris stated: “Submitting the Plan of Operation kicks off the initial phase of the permitting process for the mining of the South Railroad Project and is a significant milestone for Gold Standard Ventures.”

In parallel and in support of the permitting process GSV continues to advance its Feasibility Study, with an anticipated completion in the second half of 2021.

ABOUT GOLD STANDARD VENTURES – Gold Standard is an advanced-stage gold exploration company focused on building value in a safe, responsible, sustainable, and ethical manner by leveraging its strategic, cornerstone land package in Nevada’s Carlin Trend.   Gold Standard intends to advance its South Railroad Project through permitting and a feasibility study towards a potential production decision. Gold Standard intends to augment this goal by advancing exploration that contributes value to the South Railroad Project.

