 

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 21:40  |  33   |   |   

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) securities between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Neovasc investors have until January 5, 2021 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

In December 2018, the Company filed a Q-Sub submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) that contained safety and efficacy results from Neovasc’s clinical studies, as well as supporting data from peer-reviewed journals.

On February 20, 2019, Neovasc announced that, despite “Breakthrough Device Designation,” the FDA review team recommended that the Company collect further pre-market blinded data prior to submitting a Pre-Market Approval (“PMA”) application.

On November 1, 2019, the Company announced that it would submit a PMA application for the Reducer without gathering further evidence, against the FDA’s recommendation. Neovasc claimed that “the clinical evidence already available will be sufficient to not further delay the availability of this Breakthrough medical device for the treatment of U.S. patients.”

On October 28, 2020, before the market opened, the Company announced that an FDA advisory panel voted overwhelmingly against the safety and effectiveness of the Reducer. The panel noted concerns with the Company’s clinical data, including “that the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret.” As a result, the panel reached a consensus “that additional premarket randomized clinical data was necessary.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.77, or 42%, to close at $1.06 per share on October 28, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the results of COSIRA, Neovasc’s clinical study for the Reducer, contained imbalances in missing information present in the control group versus the treatment group, including significant missing information for secondary endpoints but none for the primary endpoint; (2) that the imbalance in missing information indicated that control subjects were aware of their treatment assignment (not blinded) and less inclined to participate in additional data collection; (3) that blinding is critical when studying a placebo-responsive condition such as angina; (4) that the lack of blinding assessment made the primary endpoint difficult to interpret; (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, the FDA was reasonably likely to require additional premarket clinical data; (6) that, as a result, the Company’s PMA for Reducer was unlikely to be approved without additional clinical data; and (7) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you purchased Neovasc securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than January 5, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Neovasc securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Neovasc Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Investors The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) securities between November 1, 2019 …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q2 FY21 Financial Results
Farfetch, Alibaba Group and Richemont Form Global Partnership to Accelerate the Digitization of the ...
The Trade Desk Reports Third Quarter Financial Results
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Glu Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Cloudflare Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Senseonics to Participate in the Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18:21 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Investors
10:00 Uhr
NVCN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc.
03.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
03.11.20
NEOVASC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Neovasc, Inc. on Behalf of Neovasc Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
02.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc. (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
31.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
30.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
NVCN Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Neovasc Inc. – NVCN