 

Lattice Highlights Low Power Certus-NX FPGAs and Participates in Autonomous Vehicle Panel in Upcoming Webinars

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its participation in two upcoming webinars related to today’s fast-growing Edge computing and automotive FPGA markets.

Lattice will host a free webinar highlighting why the Lattice Certus-NX family of general-purpose FPGAs is ideally suited for low power processing and connectivity at the network Edge as part of the Globalspec “Engineering 360” series.

  • Topic: Overcome Power, Size and Other Design Constraints with the Capabilities of FPGAs
    • Technology trends such as industrial automation and 5G require developers in many markets to add processing and connectivity to products operating at the network Edge. These devices will require low power processing hardware with support for popular interfaces like PCIe and Gigabit Ethernet. With class-leading I/O density, small form factor, support for high-speed interfaces, and instant-on performance, Lattice Certus-NX FPGAs give developers an easy-to-use, low power, small form factor general-purpose solution.
  • When: Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 11:00 AM PST
  • Where: For more information and to register for this webinar, please visit the Lattice website.

In a second webinar, hosted by Embedded Computing Design, Lattice will present and participate in a virtual panel discussion on current trends in autonomous vehicles.

  • Topic: Autonomous Vehicles: We’re Already There (Sort of)
    • There is debate in the automotive industry around whether autonomous vehicles are ready for mass adoption, or if the technology is still in development. The former is true in that trials are being run for both passenger vehicles and trucks, but the mass adoption of driverless cars remains elusive. This webinar will look at the components that are needed, both software and hardware, to close the gap between “almost here” and “they’re everywhere.” Jatinder Singh, Marketing Manager, Automotive will present for Lattice and participate in the panel discussion.
  • When: Thursday, November 19th, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST
  • Where: For more information and to register, please visit the event site here.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing communications, computing, industrial, automotive and consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support lets our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design) and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word “partner” does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

