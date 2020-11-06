Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of Ironwood’s fireside chat will be accessible through the Investors section of the company’s website at www.ironwoodpharma.com. To access the webcast, please log on to the Ironwood website approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be required. A replay of the webcast will be available on Ironwood’s website for 14 days following the conference.