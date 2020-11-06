 

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings Shareholders Approve Merger With Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC) (the “Company,” “EFSC,” “Enterprise,” “we,” “us,” or “our”), the holding company of Enterprise Bank & Trust (“EB&T”), and Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK: SCBH) (“SCBH”), the holding company of Seacoast Commerce Bank (“Seacoast”), announced today that, at a special meeting of shareholders held on November 6, 2020, SCBH shareholders approved the proposed merger of EFSC and SCBH, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated August 20, 2020 (the “Merger Agreement”), by and among EFSC, EB&T, SCBH and Seacoast. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, SCBH will merge with and into EFSC, with EFSC surviving the merger, and Seacoast will merge with and into EB&T, with EB&T surviving the merger. At the effective time of the merger, each holder of SCBH common stock will receive 0.5061 shares of EFSC common stock for each SCBH common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. The parties intend to close the transaction in mid-November, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Enterprise Financial Services Corp:

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (Nasdaq: EFSC), with approximately $8.4 billion in assets, is a financial holding company headquartered in Clayton, Missouri. Enterprise Bank & Trust, a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a wholly-owned subsidiary of EFSC, operates 34 branch offices in Arizona, Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico. Enterprise Bank & Trust offers a range of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. Enterprise Trust, a division of Enterprise Bank & Trust, provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. Additional information is available at www.enterprisebank.com.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “EFSC.” Please visit our website at www.enterprisebank.com to see our regularly posted material information.

About Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings:

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings, with approximately $1.3 billion in assets, is a bank holding company with one wholly owned banking subsidiary, Seacoast Commerce Bank. Both the holding company and the bank are headquartered in San Diego, California, with Seacoast Commerce Bank having five full-service banking branches in California and Nevada, and SBA loan and deposit production offices throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. For more information, please visit www.scbholdings.com or www.sccombank.com.

