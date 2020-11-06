 

NanoString to Present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

06.11.2020, 22:01  |  46   |   |   

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the company’s management is scheduled to present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference which is being held virtually.

Brad Gray, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at 11:00am ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com. The webcast replay will be available one hour after the conclusion of the live presentation and archived for 60 days.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for translational research. The company’s nCounter Analysis System is used in life sciences research and has been cited in more than 3,800 peer-reviewed publications. The nCounter Analysis System offers a cost-effective way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision, facilitating a wide variety of basic research and translational medicine applications, including biomarker discovery and validation. The company’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly-multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in a variety of sample types, including FFPE tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

NanoString, NanoString Technologies, the NanoString logo, nCounter and Prosigna are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc. in various jurisdictions.

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
NanoString Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of $230.0 Million of Common Stock Including Exercise in Full of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
08.10.20
OnRamp Bio and NanoString Announce Global Availability of ROSALIND for nCounter Users
08.10.20
NanoString Technologies Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of $200 Million of Common Stock