 

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 22:01  |  38   |   |   

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.9 million or $10.83 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This compares to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $21.1 million or $7.86 per share for the same period in 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the net loss attributable to common shareholders was ($151.9) million or ($57.69) per share, compared to a net income attributable to common shareholders of $19.3 million or $7.19 per share the prior year.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
  (unaudited)
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
   
  For the three months ended   For the nine months ended
  09/30/2020 09/30/2019   09/30/2020 09/30/2019
           
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $28.9 $21.1   ($151.9) $19.3
           
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders $10.83 $7.86   ($57.69) $7.19

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice President Finance
(514) 281-8082


Senvest Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Senvest Capital Inc. Reports Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $28.9 million or $10.83 per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. This compares to a net income …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the ...
Kraken Completes Successful Fall OceanVision Campaign
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $15.5 Million, $0.09 Per Share, and Cash Flow From Operations of ...
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...