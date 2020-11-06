 

Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan Provides Detailed Video Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 22:01  |  135   |   |   

TryTaat.com is a landing page for current tobacco smokers of legal age in the United States to request a complimentary sample of Taat by mail around the time of Taat’s launch in Ohio, scheduled to occur at the end of November 2020. After beginning a USD $150k digital marketing campaign for TryTaat on Friday October 30, 2020, the landing page has received an overwhelming amount of visits prompting a server bandwidth upgrade to accommodate traffic volumes. Nearly one third of unique visitors to TryTaat have requested a Taat sample through the TryTaat landing page, a conversion rate considered extraordinary in comparison to average landing page conversions in several industries.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that on Friday October 30, 2020 the Company launched a landing page titled TryTaat (http://trytaat.com) for potential new users of Taat aged 21 and over in the United States to request a free product sample to be mailed to them. The Company also began digital marketing initiatives throughout the state of Ohio to attract traffic to the TryTaat landing page, which has resulted in a substantial flow of traffic necessitating the migration of TryTaat to a server with greater capacity to ensure consistent uptime for the page. As of this writing, unique visits to TryTaat have converted to confirmed registrations at a rate of more than 30%, which is substantially higher than average landing page conversion rates in any other industry1. With approximately three weeks remaining before Taat’s product launch in Ohio, the Company is actively working to solicit interest from current tobacco smokers of legal age in order to begin circulating a supply of Taat samples concurrently with Taat’s first availability at retail. Samples requested in November 2020 from TryTaat are expected to be shipped to customers across the country in approximately late November or early December 2020, marking the beginning of early-stage market research in markets outside of Ohio, based on the reception of Taat from smokers in other states who requested Taat samples.

Seite 1 von 5
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan Provides Detailed Video Update TryTaat.com is a landing page for current tobacco smokers of legal age in the United States to request a complimentary sample of Taat by mail around the time of Taat’s launch in Ohio, scheduled to occur at the end of November 2020. After beginning a …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the ...
Kraken Completes Successful Fall OceanVision Campaign
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $15.5 Million, $0.09 Per Share, and Cash Flow From Operations of ...
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:17 Uhr
Breaking News!: "Marketingbombe" bei Taat Lifestyle! Jetzt beginnt der lustige Teil
22:05 Uhr
Nahezu ein Drittel der Besucher der TryTaat-Landingpage fordern Taat-Muster an, Gründer Joe Deighan stellt ausführliches Video-Update bereit
02.11.20
Taat Lifestyle "on track": Coscarella und die fünf Gründe für Ohio!
30.10.20
Taat Lifestyle News!: Und weiter ausverkauft! Coscarellas 101 über die tabaklose Zigarette!
30.10.20
„Vier Gründe für Ohio“: Trotz eines Verkaufs von nahezu 66.000 Einheiten in anderen Märkten gibt Taat-CEO in einem Video eine Erklärung über die Entscheidung zur Markteinführung in Ohio ab
30.10.20
"Four Reasons for Ohio": Despite Nearly 66,000 Taat Units Sold Pre-Launch in Other Markets, Taat CEO Gives Video Statement Regarding Decision to Launch Taat in Ohio
26.10.20
"Jetzt geht's los" - News!: Taat Lifestyle hat mit der Produktion der 1. Charge von Beyond Tobacco™ begonnen
26.10.20
Taat veröffentlicht Galerie von Produktion in kommerziellem Maßstab von Tabak-Fertigungsvertragspartner als Vorbereitung auf Einführung in Ohio
26.10.20
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in Preparation for Ohio Launch
21.10.20
Breaking News: Taat Lifestyle spannt den weltweiten Schirm auf! Milliardenpotential geschützt!

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:13 Uhr
9.335
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness
05.11.20
99
Börsenhype um Beyond Tobacco: „TAAT gleich Jackpot“ – w:o Community feiert den Mega-Anstieg der niko