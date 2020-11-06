Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan Provides Detailed Video Update

TryTaat.com is a landing page for current tobacco smokers of legal age in the United States to request a complimentary sample of Taat by mail around the time of Taat’s launch in Ohio, scheduled to occur at the end of November 2020. After beginning a USD $150k digital marketing campaign for TryTaat on Friday October 30, 2020, the landing page has received an overwhelming amount of visits prompting a server bandwidth upgrade to accommodate traffic volumes. Nearly one third of unique visitors to TryTaat have requested a Taat sample through the TryTaat landing page, a conversion rate considered extraordinary in comparison to average landing page conversions in several industries.

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “Taat”) is pleased to announce that on Friday October 30, 2020 the Company launched a landing page titled TryTaat ( http://trytaat.com ) for potential new users of Taat aged 21 and over in the United States to request a free product sample to be mailed to them. The Company also began digital marketing initiatives throughout the state of Ohio to attract traffic to the TryTaat landing page, which has resulted in a substantial flow of traffic necessitating the migration of TryTaat to a server with greater capacity to ensure consistent uptime for the page. As of this writing, unique visits to TryTaat have converted to confirmed registrations at a rate of more than 30%, which is substantially higher than average landing page conversion rates in any other industry1. With approximately three weeks remaining before Taat’s product launch in Ohio, the Company is actively working to solicit interest from current tobacco smokers of legal age in order to begin circulating a supply of Taat samples concurrently with Taat’s first availability at retail. Samples requested in November 2020 from TryTaat are expected to be shipped to customers across the country in approximately late November or early December 2020, marking the beginning of early-stage market research in markets outside of Ohio, based on the reception of Taat from smokers in other states who requested Taat samples.