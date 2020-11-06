Dynagas LNG Partners Announces Date for the Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

The next day, Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the earnings results.

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of LNG carriers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 after market closes in New York on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

About Dynagas LNG Partners LP

Dynagas LNG Partners LP. (NYSE: DLNG) is a master limited partnership which owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers employed on multi-year charters. The Partnership’s current fleet consists of six LNG carriers, with aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Visit the Partnership’s website at www.dynagaspartners.com

