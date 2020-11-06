Rayonier CEO to Present at REITworld

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced today that David Nunes, President and CEO, will present at Nareit’s REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference on Wednesday, November 18 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference will take place virtually.

To listen to the live presentation, participants can visit the Investor Relations section of Rayonier’s website at www.rayonier.com and follow the registration link. The presentation will be available for replay on the Company’s website shortly after the live event.