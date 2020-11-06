The Manitowoc Company to present at Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Aaron H. Ravenscroft and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer David J. Antoniuk will participate in a fireside chat at the Baird 2020 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

The fireside chat is scheduled from 4:20 to 4:50 p.m. ET. A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation and presentation materials can be accessed from Manitowoc’s Investor Relations website ahead of the event at http://ir.manitowoc.com. The webcast will be available for replay at the same link.