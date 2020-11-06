 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 22:27  |  26   |   |   

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between November 1, 2019 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before January 5, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Neovasc’s COSIRA clinical study for its Reducer suffered from missing information in important areas. The study was not blinded, resulting in a control group less likely to participate further. This lack of blinding made the primary endpoint results difficult to interpret. The Company’s deficiencies in its study were likely to result in the FDA requesting additional clinical data. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Neovasc, investors suffered damages.

Join the case to recover your losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

Neovasc Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NVCN) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business ...
 Washington Prime Group Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Bloom Energy Announces Upcoming Investor Event
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Liberty Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21:40 Uhr
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Investors
18:21 Uhr
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) Investors
10:00 Uhr
NVCN CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Neovasc Inc.
03.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
03.11.20
NEOVASC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Neovasc, Inc. on Behalf of Neovasc Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
02.11.20
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
02.11.20
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc. (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
31.10.20
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Neovasc, Inc (NVCN) on Behalf of Investors
30.10.20
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Neovasc Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
30.10.20
NVCN Equity Alert: Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against Neovasc Inc. – NVCN