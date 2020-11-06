 

Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions and Reset Distribution Amounts for 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 22:30  |  31   |   |   

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CRF), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end management investment company, announced that in keeping with each Fund’s previously adopted monthly distribution policy, each Fund is declaring the following distributions, which have been reset for the calendar year 2021.

  Record Date Payable Date Per Share
CLM January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.1602
CLM February 16, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.1602
CLM March 15, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.1602
       
CRF January 15, 2021 January 29, 2021 $0.1537
CRF February 16, 2021 February 26, 2021 $0.1537
CRF March 15, 2021 March 31, 2021 $0.1537

Each Fund’s distribution policy provides for the resetting of the monthly distribution amount per share (“Distribution Amount”) annually, based on each Fund’s net asset value on the last business day of October and the annualized distribution percentage approved by the respective Board of Directors (individually the “Board”, or collectively, the “Boards”). Each Board previously announced the distribution percentage for the calendar year 2021 would remain unchanged from the current year at 21% of the net asset value of each Fund.

Each Board believes each Fund’s distribution policy maintains a stable, high rate of distribution. These distributions are not tied to each Fund’s investment income or capital gains and do not represent yield or investment return on each Fund’s portfolio. The Distribution Amount from one calendar year to the next will increase or decrease based on the change in each Fund’s net asset value. The terms of each distribution policy are reviewed and approved at least annually by each Fund’s Board and may be modified at their discretion for the benefit of each Fund and its stockholders.

Seite 1 von 4
CORNERSTONE STR/SH PAR $ jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornerstone Funds Announce Continuing Monthly Distributions and Reset Distribution Amounts for 2021 NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CLM) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE American: CRF), (individually the “Fund” or, collectively, the “Funds”), each a closed-end …

Jetzt Fonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag handeln und dauerhaft Depotgebühren bei comdirect sparen!

  • über 13.000 Investmentfonds ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • kostenlose Depotführung
  • über 450 Fonds für Sparpläne ohne Ausgabeaufschlag
  • Sonderkonditionen für Transaktionen

Depotpaket anfordern

Sie haben bereits ein Depot bei comdirect?

Kein Problem. Ein einfacher kostenloser Vermittlerwechsel genügt und Sie können auch von den günstigen Konditionen profitieren.

 Vermittlerwechsel

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the ...
Kraken Completes Successful Fall OceanVision Campaign
Silvercorp Reports Net Income of $15.5 Million, $0.09 Per Share, and Cash Flow From Operations of ...
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...