 

Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority)

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Listing market: Euronext Growth

ISIN code: FR0010425595

Date Total number of shares
in the capital 		Total number of voting
rights
10/30/2020 42,489,133 48,943,528


About Cellectis
Cellectis is developing the first of its kind allogeneic approach for CAR-T immunotherapies in oncology, pioneering the concept of off-the-shelf and ready-to-use gene-edited CAR T-cells to treat cancer patients. As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of expertise in gene editing, Cellectis is developing life-changing product candidates utilizing TALEN, its gene editing technology, and PulseAgile, its pioneering electroporation system to harness the power of the immune system in order to target and eradicate cancer cells.

As part of its commitment to a cure, Cellectis remains dedicated to its goal of providing life-saving UCART product candidates to address unmet needs for multiple cancers including acute myeloid leukemia (AML), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

Cellectis headquarters are in Paris, France, with additional locations in New York and Raleigh, North Carolina. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market (ticker: CLLS) and on Euronext Growth (ticker: ALCLS). For more information, visit www.cellectis.com.

TALEN is a registered trademark owned by Cellectis.

For further information, please contact:

Media contacts:
Jennifer Moore, SVP, Public Relations & NY Site Head 917-580-1088, media@cellectis.com
Caitlin Kasunich, KCSA Strategic Communications, 212-896-1241, ckasunich@kcsa.com

IR contact:
Simon Harnest, SVP, Corporate Strategy and Finance, 646-385-9008, simon.harnest@cellectis.com

PDF available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/775f4c5f-6052-4886-80d3- ... 


05.11.20
Cellectis Provides Business Update and Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2020
04.11.20
American Society of Hematology (ASH) Abstract Shows Initial Anti-Leukemic Activity of UCART22 in BALLI-01 Phase 1 Study in R/R Adult B-ALL
21.10.20
Cellectis to Hold Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 8: 00AM EST
16.10.20
Calyxt Announces $15 Million Registered Direct Offering