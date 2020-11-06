 

iHeartMedia Celebrates Its Annual Holiday Music Flip Across Broadcast Stations Nationwide With All-New “iHeartRadio Holiday Special” Featuring Performances From Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.11.2020, 23:00  |  36   |   |   

To celebrate its annual switch to festive music of the Christmas season across its stations nationwide, iHeartMedia today announced the new iHeartRadio Holiday Special, a virtual concert hosted by Mario Lopez. This 30-minute special event will feature Carrie Underwood, who released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, this year, and Josh Groban performing some of the most popular holiday classics, and will broadcast across iHeartMedia’s AC, HOT AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, and video stream iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on November 25 at 7pm local time. The event will also be available to watch in VR on the Venues app for Oculus Quest.

Every holiday season, iHeartMedia converts music radio stations in its key markets to all Christmas music through Christmas Day. Each year, these stations continue to have the largest audiences of all radio stations in each market – often doubling the audience size from non-holiday programming – making iHeartMedia the No. 1 holiday music listening destination.

This season, iHeartMedia’s annual station flip to Christmas music kicks off today, November 6 at 5pm local time, with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists including Carrie Underwood, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Mannheim Steamroller as well as Holiday classics from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more around-the-clock.

“The anticipation and excitement surrounding our stations’ flip to Christmas music is a staple of the holiday season for our listeners across the country, and we are thrilled to celebrate this festive occasion with our first ‘iHeartRadio Holiday Special,’” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Given all the country is going through, we know everyone needs the uplifting spirit of holiday music. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the sounds of the holiday season for our music fans than with an intimate performance from Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban across our stations and on Oculus and iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages.”

Proud Sponsors of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special include TLC, with more to be announced.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month – and with its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. The company’s leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 850 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; through its iHeartRadio digital service available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; through its influencers; social; branded iconic live music events; other digital products and newsletters; and podcasts as the #1 commercial podcast publisher. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio product, using data from its massive consumer base. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

iHeartMedia Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

iHeartMedia Celebrates Its Annual Holiday Music Flip Across Broadcast Stations Nationwide With All-New “iHeartRadio Holiday Special” Featuring Performances From Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban To celebrate its annual switch to festive music of the Christmas season across its stations nationwide, iHeartMedia today announced the new iHeartRadio Holiday Special, a virtual concert hosted by Mario Lopez. This 30-minute special event will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Waste Management Announces Pricing of $2.5 Billion Senior Notes
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business ...
Glass Lewis Calls for Removal of Paul Folino, CoreLogic’s Chairman – As Well As Three ...
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with ...
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Novus International Selects ReposiTrak To Streamline Compliance

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
00:47 Uhr
 iHeartMedia Receives Approval from the FCC to Increase Foreign Ownership to 100%
30.10.20
iHeartMedia Rings in the Holiday Season With the 2020 “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One” Featuring Performances by Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and More
27.10.20
iHeartMedia Supports Numerous Nonpartisan Voting initiatives for Final Seven-day Voter Participation Push
26.10.20
iHeartMedia Announces a Series of Inspiring Events Featuring Performing Artists Khalid and H.E.R. to Culminate Month-Long “HBCU Homecoming Celebration on iHeartRadio” on November 12
23.10.20
iHeartMedia to Acquire Voxnest
22.10.20
PepsiCo’s Derek Lewis Joins iHeartMedia’s New “Building Black Biz Podcast” As First Guest
20.10.20
iHeartMedia, Inc. to Report Quarterly Financial Results on November 9, 2020
12.10.20
iHeartMedia Partners with Horror Studio Blumhouse Television and Creator of Supernatural Podcast “Lore” Aaron Mahnke to Produce Immersive Halloween Podcast Series Starring Emmy Award-Winning Actor Keegan-Michael Key