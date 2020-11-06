eXp World Holdings Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations Program

MZ Group will work closely with eXp World Holdings’ management team and will provide a full suite of investor relations services to increase the company’s visibility to the larger investor community including institutional investors, family offices, retail investors and all of eXp Realty’s growing base of agents and brokers.

“Over the past several years, eXp has continued to deliver on its value proposition, combining world-class agents across the globe with an immersive cloud-based model that provides unmatched collaboration and economic benefits,” said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ Group North America. “Today, eXp Realty is one of the fastest-growing residential real estate companies with over 38,000 agents across the globe. In fact, over the past five years, eXp has experienced an annual revenue CAGR of 112%, while at the same time, driving profitability and continuously innovating with new products, such as Virbela, the company’s wholly-owned platform, which facilitates business, events and education on a modern, cloud-based office environment. Several imminent growth opportunities outside the company’s core real estate brokerage business include continued traction with affiliated services including title, insurance and mortgage. We look forward to helping the company convey its unique value proposition to the investment community.”

Falesnik and Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise eXp in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets. MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

“This is a unique time for eXp, as we are highly focused on executing growth plans for eXp Realty and Virbela,” said eXp World Holdings CEO, Chairman and Founder Glenn Sanford. “We are enabling this development with strong performance in our core realty businesses, including exceptional results with strong growth in all areas. We look forward to working with the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the benefits of our global agent-centric cloud-based real estate brokerage and our Virtual World for Work platform, Virbela, to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Sanford.