 

AGF Management Limited Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
06.11.2020, 23:05  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”). AGF has taken up and paid for 7,017,543 Class B non-voting shares (the “Class B Non-Voting Shares”) at a price of $5.70 per Class B Non-Voting Share (the “Purchase Price”).

The Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased represent an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40 million and represent approximately 9.1% of the total number of AGF’s issued and outstanding Class B Non-Voting Shares as of September 28, 2020, the date the Offer was commenced. After giving effect to the Offer, AGF will have 69,866,066 Class B Non-Voting Shares and 57,600 Class A shares issued and outstanding.

A total of 7,017,543 Class B Non-Voting Shares were taken up and purchased pursuant to purchase price tenders and auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders had approximately 99.6% of their successfully tendered Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by the Company (other than “odd lot” tenders, which were not subject to proration). Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of the Purchase Price will have their Class B Non-Voting Shares returned by the Depositary. Holders of Class A shares were not entitled to participate in the Offer.

Payment for the purchased Class B Non-Voting Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”) in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Any Class B Non-Voting Shares not purchased, including Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered pursuant to auction tenders at prices higher than the Purchaser Price or invalidly tendered, will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable by the Depositary.

Tax Information

To assist shareholders in determining the tax consequences of the Offer, AGF has determined that for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), the paid-up capital per Class B Non-Voting Share was $3.40.   AGF designates the entire amount of the deemed dividend arising from its repurchase of the Class B Non-Voting Shares as an eligible dividend. Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.

Seite 1 von 3
AGF Management (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGF Management Limited Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”). AGF has taken up and paid for 7,017,543 Class B non-voting shares …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hexagon Composites ASA: Results for the third quarter 2020
Major Precious Metals Applies for 754 sq km of Added Exploration Licence Area Around Skaergaard
DMG Adds HIVE as a Hosting Client and Sells 1,240 M30s Miners
AVITA Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Executive Change
Nearly One Third of Visitors to TryTaat Landing Page Request Taat Samples, Founder Joe Deighan ...
Homology Medicines Announces Presentation of Positive Data from the Dose-Escalation Phase of the ...
Kraken Completes Successful Fall OceanVision Campaign
Ocuphire Pharma Completes Transactions and Begins Trading on Nasdaq as OCUP
Hexagon Purus awarded purchase order by Hino Trucks – supporting Project Z – the company’s ...
Proof of Concept Controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial Data Evaluating ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) in ...
Titel
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Operational Update on November 10, 2020
Valneva Reports Nine Month Results Marked by Further Major Corporate Achievements
BioNTech veröffentlicht am 10. November 2020 Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals 2020 sowie ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Corporate Update
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces the Launch of a New Corporate Website
ING posts 3Q2020 net result of €788 million
NIO Inc. Provides October 2020 Delivery Update
Operational EBIT of EUR 80 million in the third quarter for Mowi
Bombardier Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Update on Transition to a ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC THIRD QUARTER 2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
AGF Reports October 2020 Assets Under Management
04.11.20
AGF Management Limited Announces Preliminary Results of Substantial Issuer Bid
26.10.20
AGF Announces Final Valuations and Confirms Termination of AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF
15.10.20
AGF Announces Final Distributions for AGFiQ Global Equity ETF Portfolio and AGFiQ US Long/Short Dividend Income CAD-Hedged ETF