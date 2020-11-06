AGF Management Limited Announces Completion of Substantial Issuer Bid

The Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased represent an aggregate purchase price of approximately $40 million and represent approximately 9.1% of the total number of AGF’s issued and outstanding Class B Non-Voting Shares as of September 28, 2020, the date the Offer was commenced. After giving effect to the Offer, AGF will have 69,866,066 Class B Non-Voting Shares and 57,600 Class A shares issued and outstanding.

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B, “AGF” or the “Company”) today announced the completion of its substantial issuer bid (the “Offer”). AGF has taken up and paid for 7,017,543 Class B non-voting shares (the “Class B Non-Voting Shares”) at a price of $5.70 per Class B Non-Voting Share (the “Purchase Price”).

A total of 7,017,543 Class B Non-Voting Shares were taken up and purchased pursuant to purchase price tenders and auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price. Since the Offer was oversubscribed, shareholders who made auction tenders at or below the Purchase Price and shareholders who made purchase price tenders had approximately 99.6% of their successfully tendered Class B Non-Voting Shares purchased by the Company (other than “odd lot” tenders, which were not subject to proration). Shareholders who made auction tenders at a price in excess of the Purchase Price will have their Class B Non-Voting Shares returned by the Depositary. Holders of Class A shares were not entitled to participate in the Offer.

Payment for the purchased Class B Non-Voting Shares will be effected by Computershare Investor Services Inc. (the “Depositary”) in accordance with the Offer and applicable law. Any Class B Non-Voting Shares not purchased, including Class B Non-Voting Shares tendered pursuant to auction tenders at prices higher than the Purchaser Price or invalidly tendered, will be returned to shareholders as soon as practicable by the Depositary.

Tax Information

To assist shareholders in determining the tax consequences of the Offer, AGF has determined that for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), the paid-up capital per Class B Non-Voting Share was $3.40. AGF designates the entire amount of the deemed dividend arising from its repurchase of the Class B Non-Voting Shares as an eligible dividend. Dividends are designated to be eligible dividends pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any applicable provincial legislation pertaining to eligible dividends.