California Gold Provides Corporate Update and Completes Subordinated Loan Financing

Following the announcement on September 30, 2020 regarding the appointment of Mr. Scott Rasenberg as Chair of the Board in replacement of Mr. Patrick Cronin and Mr. Larry Phillips as Interim President & CEO, following the termination of Mr. Vishal Gupta, the board of directors (the “Board”) and the new management team have concluded an initial review of the Company's operations and financial position, including an assessment of short term cash requirements for the orderly continuation of the business of the Company.

The Board has created a special committee, comprised of Scott Rasenberg, Larry Phillips and William Tomlinson (the “Special Committee”), to carry out a review process to explore, review and evaluate a broad range of potential alternatives focused on maximizing shareholder value, including a potential sale or merger of the Company, a disposition of the mining exploration assets owned by the Company and a general review of the Hemp Business. The Special Committee will also be considering financing alternatives available to the Company due to limited capital resources and, as is discussed in further detail below, the inability to realize revenue from the isolate inventory held as part of the Hemp Business. There can be no assurance that this process will result in a transaction.

The Company has not made any decisions related to strategic alternatives regarding the mining assets of the Company at this time, and there can be no assurance that the evaluation of alternatives will result in any transaction or change in strategy. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments with respect to this process unless and until the Board has approved a specific course of action or the Company has determined further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Subordinated Loan Financing

Regarding the Company’s financial situation, the Company has entered into a subordinated secured credit facility (the “Subordinated Secured Loan”) with R.W. Tomlinson Limited on the following principal terms: a principal amount of up to $1,000,000, advanced in two $500,000 tranches, the first immediately and the second if certain conditions are met at the beginning of January 2021, interest accrues at 14% per annum and is paid at maturity (which is in April 2021). Warrants will also be issued to the subordinated lender to purchase 300,000 common shares at an exercise price equal to the greater of $0.15 and the closing market price on November 6, 2020 (“Warrants”). The first tranche of the Subordinated Secured Loan has been received by the Company, the proceeds of which, together with the availability of the second tranche, is anticipated to fund operating costs of the Company until Q2 of 2021. As noted above, the Special Committee will continue to consider and evaluate financing alternatives available to the Company.