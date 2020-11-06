BlackRock Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced stock splits for eleven iShares funds as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product line-up.

The stock splits, for the ETFs listed below, will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020, payable after the close of trading on December 4, 2020. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the split.