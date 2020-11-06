BlackRock Announces Stock Splits for Eleven iShares ETFs
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced stock splits for eleven iShares funds as part of an ongoing process to periodically review its product line-up.
The stock splits, for the ETFs listed below, will go into effect for shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 2, 2020, payable after the close of trading on December 4, 2020. These splits will lower the share price and increase the number of outstanding shares. The total value of shares outstanding is not affected by the split.
|
Fund Name
|
Ticker
|
Inception
|
NAV/Share
|
Forward Split
|
iShares Aerospace & Defense ETF
|
ITA
|
5/1/2006
|
$151.12
|
2 for 1
|
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
|
ICF
|
1/29/2001
|
$98.66
|
2 for 1
|
iShares U.S. Industrials ETF
|
IYJ
|
6/12/2000
|
$164.23
|
2 for 1
|
iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF
|
IYY
|
6/12/2000
|
$162.75
|
2 for 1
|
iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
|
DSI
|
11/14/2006
|
$124.84
|
2 for 1
|
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF
|
SUSA
|
1/24/2005
|
$144.45
|
2 for 1
|
iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
|
IWP
|
7/17/2001
|
$173.02
|
2 for 1
|
iShares U.S. Financials ETF
|
IYF
|
5/22/2000
