Omnicell to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies, announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Peter Kuipers, Omnicell Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 29th Annual Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 10 at 1:15pm ET.;

Peter Kuipers will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2020 on Thursday, November 19 at 11:00am ET.;

Randall Lipps, Omnicell Chairman, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Founder and Peter Kuipers, will participate in a fireside chat during the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference, November 30 through December 3, 2020.

Live and archived webcasts of the presentations will be available through the Omnicell website at: https://ir.omnicell.com/communications/events-presentations