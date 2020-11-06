Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Resignation of President Stanley Grissinger

CEO Jeff Yapp to assume role of President

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces the resignation of Stanley Grissinger as President.



Effective November 2, 2020 Stanley Grissinger has resigned as President of the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. Golden Leaf CEO Jeff Yapp will assume the role of President. “We thank Stan for his contributions while Golden Leaf has executed its business plan over the last year,” stated CEO Jeff Yapp.