 

Golden Leaf Holdings Announces Resignation of President Stanley Grissinger

CEO Jeff Yapp to assume role of President

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE:GLH) (OTCQB:GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, announces the resignation of Stanley Grissinger as President.

Effective November 2, 2020 Stanley Grissinger has resigned as President of the Company in order to pursue other opportunities. Golden Leaf CEO Jeff Yapp will assume the role of President. “We thank Stan for his contributions while Golden Leaf has executed its business plan over the last year,” stated CEO Jeff Yapp.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings is a premier consumer-driven cannabis company specializing in production, processing, wholesale, distribution and retail, with seven dispensaries in Portland, Oregon. The company is committed to developing a dynamic portfolio built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, with a focus on health and wellness. Markets served include Oregon, California, Nevada, and Washington. Visit glhmonthly.com for regular updates.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Investor Relations:

John Varghese
Executive Chairman
Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd.
971-371-2685
ir@goldenleafholdings.com


