Intema closes debt settlement agreements

MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intema Solutions Inc. (“Intema” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: ITM, OTCMKTS: ITMZF), maker of eFlyerMaker .com , an email platform with extensive compliance and content creation suites, announces the closing of debt settlement agreements with certain of its creditors, as announced on October 20, 2020, for a revised total amount of $274,975 by issuing a total of 10,999,000 shares of the Corporation at a price of $0.025 per common share.



All shares issued under the debt settlement agreements will be subject to a holding period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.