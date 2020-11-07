 

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – WRTC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.11.2020, 00:24  |  38   |   |   

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) between April 29, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 23, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in the securities class action first filed by the firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Wrap investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Wrap class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1953.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Wrap had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 23, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1953.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Wrap Technologies Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Reminds Wrap Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – WRTC Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) between April 29, 2020 and September 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important November 23, 2020 lead …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business ...
Globalstar Receives Terrestrial Authorization in Canada, Brazil and Kenya
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with ...
AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors
Pfizer Announces Positive Phase 3 Study Results for XELJANZ (tofacitinib) in Ankylosing ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against HP Inc.
Service Properties Trust Amends $1.4 Billion Credit Agreement
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Novus International Selects ReposiTrak To Streamline Compliance

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.11.20
Wrap Technologies Appoints New Director of International Sales
30.10.20
Wrap Technologies Receives New and Repeat BolaWrap Orders
29.10.20
Wrap Technologies Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
29.10.20
Wrap Technologies Announces Tom Smith as Interim CEO
29.10.20
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Announces that Wrap Technologies, Inc. (WRTC) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
27.10.20
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Wrap Technologies, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
15.10.20
Wrap Technologies Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Webcast for Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 4: 30 p.m. ET
14.10.20
Wrap Technologies Announces Sponsorship of the Protecting NY Summit
08.10.20
WRTC Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Wrap Technologies, Inc. Shareholders of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm