 

Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs’ November 2020 Distributions

VanEck announced today its distributions per share for its VanEck Vectors exchange-traded funds.

The following dates apply to distribution declarations for the fund listed below:

Ex-Date

November 9, 2020

     

Record Date

November 10, 2020

     

Payable Date

November 13, 2020

 

Fund

     

Ticker

     

Distribution
Frequency

     

Distribution
Amount per
Share

VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF

     

EINC

     

Quarterly

     

$0.6571

The majority, and possibly all, of the dividend distributions will be paid out of net investment income earned by the Funds. A portion of these distributions may come from net short-term or long-term realized capital gains or return of capital.

The final tax treatment of these dividends will be reported to shareholders on their 1099-DIV form, which is mailed after the close of each calendar year. The amount of dividends paid by each ETF may vary from time to time. Past dividend amounts are no guarantee of future dividend payment amounts.

IRS Circular 230 disclosure: VanEck does not provide legal, tax or accounting advice. Any statement contained in this communication concerning U.S. tax matters is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding penalties imposed on the relevant taxpayer. Shareholders or potential shareholders of VanEck Vectors ETFs should obtain their own independent tax advice based on their particular circumstances.

