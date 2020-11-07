Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR) supports local businesses as they navigate ongoing COVID challenges during the third quarter.

Endeavor Bank continues to partner with the local business community as they work through the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Endeavor Bank continued to process and fund SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans until the expiration of the program on August 8, 2020. In total, the Endeavor Bank team originated over 850 PPP loans totaling over $175 million, and generating over $5.5 million in fee income that will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans. The team is now focused on assisting its PPP borrowers who are ready to apply for loan forgiveness under the program. As PPP borrowers utilize PPP funds to supplement decreased revenues and fund their operations, bank deposits and assets are expected to decline.

Bank CEO Dan Yates stated, “We are so proud of the ongoing work our team continues to accomplish during this difficult time in history. The impact COVID-19 has had on our clients has created one of the most difficult periods in memory for those of us in the banking industry. The silver lining is that this crisis has allowed us to come together as a team to serve our community.”

Bank President, Steve Sefton, added, “Our role in originating Paycheck Protection loans, and helping clients identify other means to weather this economic downturn, has afforded us with the opportunity to make a significant positive contribution to our clients at a time when many local businesses were concerned about the viability of their companies. This commitment to our community and to our clients is also reflected in our financial results this quarter, which continue to be strong.”

Ed Carpenter, Chairman of Carpenter & Company and an influential banking consultant, recently applauded Endeavor Bank as truly “in touch” with the business community at its annual directors’ retreat. Carpenter stated, “The bank achieved impressive performance in its PPP loan program. According to recent data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Endeavor’s 850 PPP loans ranked it among the top 5 banks nationally in the ratio of PPP Loans outstanding as a percent of total loans. Endeavor Bank ranked first in this ratio among all California banks.”