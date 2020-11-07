 

Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.11.2020, 02:14  |  45   |   |   

Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR) supports local businesses as they navigate ongoing COVID challenges during the third quarter.

Endeavor Bank continues to partner with the local business community as they work through the ongoing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. Endeavor Bank continued to process and fund SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans until the expiration of the program on August 8, 2020. In total, the Endeavor Bank team originated over 850 PPP loans totaling over $175 million, and generating over $5.5 million in fee income that will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans. The team is now focused on assisting its PPP borrowers who are ready to apply for loan forgiveness under the program. As PPP borrowers utilize PPP funds to supplement decreased revenues and fund their operations, bank deposits and assets are expected to decline.

Bank CEO Dan Yates stated, “We are so proud of the ongoing work our team continues to accomplish during this difficult time in history. The impact COVID-19 has had on our clients has created one of the most difficult periods in memory for those of us in the banking industry. The silver lining is that this crisis has allowed us to come together as a team to serve our community.”

Bank President, Steve Sefton, added, “Our role in originating Paycheck Protection loans, and helping clients identify other means to weather this economic downturn, has afforded us with the opportunity to make a significant positive contribution to our clients at a time when many local businesses were concerned about the viability of their companies. This commitment to our community and to our clients is also reflected in our financial results this quarter, which continue to be strong.”

Ed Carpenter, Chairman of Carpenter & Company and an influential banking consultant, recently applauded Endeavor Bank as truly “in touch” with the business community at its annual directors’ retreat. Carpenter stated, “The bank achieved impressive performance in its PPP loan program. According to recent data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, Endeavor’s 850 PPP loans ranked it among the top 5 banks nationally in the ratio of PPP Loans outstanding as a percent of total loans. Endeavor Bank ranked first in this ratio among all California banks.”

Seite 1 von 3
Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Third Quarter Unaudited Financial Results Endeavor Bank (OTC Pink: EDVR) supports local businesses as they navigate ongoing COVID challenges during the third quarter. Endeavor Bank continues to partner with the local business community as they work through the ongoing challenges of the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mogo Announces that MogoSpend Now Supports Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay
A Stronger Coty Emerging in Q1
Westwater Resources Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter 2020 Results & Business ...
Humanigen Announces Positive Interim Phase 3 Data of Lenzilumab in Patients Hospitalized with ...
AWS Announces Plans to Launch a Second Region in India
Pfizer Announces Positive Phase 3 Study Results for XELJANZ (tofacitinib) in Ankylosing ...
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Fourth Quarter Distribution: 9.25% Annual Rate for IPO Investors
Service Properties Trust Amends $1.4 Billion Credit Agreement
Epizyme Announces Expanded Loan Facility with Pharmakon Advisors for Additional $150 Million to ...
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Confirms Offer to Possibly Acquire Codemasters Group Holdings ...
Titel
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
REPEAT/Health Canada Confirms that BevCanna’s Canadian Standard Processing Licence is in Final ...
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for October 2020
Square, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Teva Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Clovis Oncology Announces Debt Exchange Transaction and Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Sea Limited to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results
Alibaba Reports Strong Results for the First Sales Window of the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
SolarEdge Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces September Quarter 2020 Results
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into CytoDyn, Inc. (CYDY)
Bloom Energy Announces Third Quarter 2020 Preliminary Financial Results
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Novus International Selects ReposiTrak To Streamline Compliance