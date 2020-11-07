Cryptologic Releases 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryptologic Inc. (“ Cryptologic ” or the “ Company ”) (CSE:CRY) today announces its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Selected financial information of the Company for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 and the year ended December 31, 2019 is set forth below:

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

Year Ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 2019 Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations $ 1,896,912 $ (2,658,717 ) $ (4,077,844 ) $ (7,244,131 ) $ (16,962,291 ) Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) (1,087,124 ) 2,141,330 (4,642,733 ) 1,867,898 (11,722,599 ) Total assets 8,304,159 28,472,513 8,304,159 28,472,513 15,581,954 Total liabilities 263,621 38,541,134 263,621 38,541,134 38,847,679 Basic and diluted net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share from continuing operations $ 0.04 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (1.33 ) Basic and diluted net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) per common share $ 0.00 $ 0.17 $ (0.21 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.92 )

The Company reported a net loss of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to net income of $2.1 million for the same quarter in the previous year. The Company reported a net income of $1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 as compared to a net loss of $11.7 million for the same period in the previous year.