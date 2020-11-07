 

FUNKO INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Funko, Inc. - FNKO

07.11.2020, 04:50   

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Funko, Inc. (NasdaqGS: FNKO).

On February 5, 2020 the Company disclosed disappointing preliminary Q4 2019 results, including an 8% year-over-year decrease in net sales of $214 million, which the Company blamed in part on a $16.8 million charge to write down slow-moving inventory. Then, on March 5, 2020, the Company released its Q4 2019 and full year 2019 financial results, confirming that net sales for fourth quarter had decreased to $213.6 million due to, among other things, “softness at retail during the holiday season which led to a decrease in orders.”

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Funko’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Funko shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-fnko/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

